Warzone 2 devs exploring movement updates and one shot sniping in future seasons

Warzone 2 streamer JoeWo claimed one-shot sniping and updated movement mechanics will be added to the battle royale sequel, and sooner than some fans think.

In Season 2, Incendiary Ammunition transformed snipers into lethal one-shot kill weapons. Community members only had one week of enjoying a return to dominance for the class, as Raven Software swiftly nerfed snipers one week later. Players slammed the decision and questioned why it was an issue.

The Season 2 Reloaded update accidentally nerfed tactical sprinting. Instead of just a few moments, tactical sprinting took over a minute to reset. Infinity Ward sprung into action and quickly released a hotfix for the issue.

Article continues after ad

WZ2 players were already on edge about the game’s slower mobility, so this brief moment of panic caused an outrage.

JoeWo claims one-shot sniping is returning in Warzone 2 Season 3

Activision Warzone 2 players want one-shot sniping back in the battle royale sequel.

After getting a taste of one-shot sniping and experiencing fluid movement in WZ1, some community members are growing tired of waiting for change. Fortunately for those frustrated users, JoeWo revealed long-awaited news.

During a live stream, JoeWo confirmed one-shot sniping will return in Season 3.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Guaranteed for sure, snipers and movement fluidity. So like all of the corny dives that take five minutes to stand up and shoot. That’s what they said.”

Season 2 Reloaded added a Saint Patrick’s Day event featuring a one-shot sniper. JoeWo showed off the exclusive weapon in his latest YouTube video. At the end of the rainbow in Al Mazrah there is a special chest with a one-shot Victus XMR inside.

Article continues after ad

JoeWo said, “this is the most fun I have had in five months.”

We expect Warzone 2 Season 3 to kick off on April 12, so fans won’t have to wait much longer if JoeWo is right about his claim.