Warzone 2 dev errors reportedly giving out full copies of MW2 along with all camo unlocks

In a shocking turn of events, dev errors in Warzone 2 are now reportedly giving out an assortment of free content. All weapon camos, attachments, Operator skins, and even full copies of Modern Warfare 2’s Vault Edition seem to be granted by triggering this bug.

When dev errors strike, it’s typically one of the more frustrating experiences in Call of Duty today. Whether it’s Warzone or Modern Warfare 2, when a dev error pops up, you’re taken out of the game and forced to restart.

However, now it appears players have a good reason to actually want a dev error. According to new reports from ModernWarzone, dev errors are now giving those impacted instant access to effectively everything in the game.

Be it rare weapon camos, items in the premium shop, and even every Operator skin, all of it can allegedly be unlocked without having to grind or pay a single cent. All by encountering a dev error.

Not only that, if you do get hit with one of these crashes, you’ll also supposedly be granted access to the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition. This pricier version of the game provides full Battle Pass access along with a range of in-game cosmetics.

Activision The MW2 Vault Edition contains a wide range of content now available in the other versions.

Last but not least, the bug also appears to provide long-term rewards as well. If early intel holds true, it seems those affected may also have access to future premium DLC content as it becomes available.

For the time being, however, it’s unclear if all dev errors function the same, or whether it’s a specific dev error that provides all the above content. Moreover, given the significance of this bug, developers are sure to be rushing out a fix with haste. So don’t expect this one to be live for all too long.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest developments right here.