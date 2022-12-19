Warzone 2 December 19 update: Updated cost of loadout weapons, bug fixes, more

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The Warzone 2 developers have released a wave of quality-of-life improvements in the December 19 update, garnering praise from community members.

Warzone 2 players voiced concerns over the “horrific” Season 1 Reloaded update. The update increased the amount of Strongholds and nerfed AI enemies, but players demanded more, and Activision heard the criticism loud and clear.

Two days after the mid-season update, a small patch doubled the amount of Buy Stations per match and made the Loadout Drop public event occur in the second circle instead of the third. Both changes made it easier for players to access their loadout weapons faster, which players were pleading for.

The December 19 update also increases access to loadout weapons by decreasing the cost of primary weapons at buy stations.

Primary weapon price decreased at buy stations

Activision The Warzone 2 developers have heard feedback and made changes to address loadout concerns.

The biggest change is reducing the cost of primary loadout weapons to $2500, down from $5000 at buy stations.

A reduced price not only makes it easier to get a loadout weapon but also makes it easier to buy back teammates potentially. The price to buy back a teammate is $4000. A common complaint from the community is limited money in ground loot.

The issue has prevented players from being able to buy back squad members, forcing them to sit in the lobby doing nothing. The inability to earn money quickly is especially prevalent for players that solo-queue, because it’s less likely a random player will wait to be bought back at a buy station.

Players no longer need to make the difficult call between buying back a teammate or purchasing a loadout weapon as frequently.

Warzone 2 December 19 update patch notes

Here are the full December 19 update patch notes.

GLOBAL

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where players were able to save Blueprints from Private Matches and Showcase.

Fixed an issue that could affect Basilisk bullet spread when ADS.

Fixed an issue with Gaz Operator skin (Grass Ops) not appearing as purchased once unlocked.

Fixed an issue that caused lingering smoke to disappear while in ADS during active S.A.E..

Fixed an issue which prevented Players from selecting a Blueprint after leaving a match early.

Fixed an issue that caused Steam friends to appear as their SteamID64 rather than their intended nickname.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from selecting the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens to purchase.

WARZONE 2.0

GAMEPLAY

Buy Station Reduced the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2500, down from $5000



BUG FIXES

Battle Royale