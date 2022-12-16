Warzone 2 players report weird bug that gives AI bots aerial advantage

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players keep encountering a weird bug that gives AI bots aerial advantage during matches.

Warzone 2 users have a love-hate relationship with the enemy AI, though the feeling of hate seems to grow more powerful as time goes on.

Following the recent Season 1 Reloaded update, many players reported that AI bots in DMZ have become more powerful. Apparently, the situation’s gotten so bad that playing solo is no longer feasible.

But it seems other AI-related issues have lingered since the sequel’s launch, causing frustration as more players to stumble across them.

The floating AI bots bug in Warzone 2 is surprising players

“AI now have aerial defenders,” PeeinIan123 wrote in a Reddit post, with a gameplay video attached. The clip shows the player parachuting to the map, only to be stopped by a floating AI bot.

Upon spotting the user, the bot fires off several shots and successfully brings down their surprised opponent.

It seems an especially unfair series of events since the Redditors never had a chance to defend themselves from the attack.

Though the high-flying AI bot surprised the Warzone 2 player, other Reddit users claimed this isn’t exactly a new bug. “These have been a [problem] since day 1,” according to one person who chimed in. A few other comments mentioned the same thing.

Someone else noted it’s particularly become an issue in the DMZ mode. And, apparently, it could be a bug related to helicopters.

Wrote another player who’s encountered the error before, “helicopters that drop off guys get bugged due to collision errors… After that happens, you can literally watch the heli leave, and the enemies poop out of it and get stuck mid-air.”

If and when the bug will receive a proper fix is not yet known. For now, though, Warzone 2 players should be mindful of potentially hovering enemy combatants.