Viral CoD TikTok shows off “cursed” sniper shotgun loadout for Modern Warfare & Warzone

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

The concept of converting Modern Warfare shotguns into strange, misfit snipers isn’t a new concept in that fame or in Warzone, but this take on an old classic makes it funnier than ever.

The 725 has been the source of head-scratching long-range builds for most of Warzone’s lifespan but this version is a good reminder of how silly Call of Duty can be.

While there are other versions of this gun that will actually produce some good results, this particular version of the classic shotgun is designed to be “cursed” and it passes that test with flying colors.

Also, the loadout works for both Modern Warfare and Warzone, so you can pick it up in either one if you’re looking to get into some absolute shenanigans.

Cursed Shotgun sniper loadout from Modern Warfare

Now, consider this a proper warning: this nightmare will be equal parts lethal and frustrating.

As seen in the TikTok embedded below, sometimes it produces magic and cleans up kills with no problems, but it will also likely cause you to pull your hair out with some ‘how in the world could that have possibly missed?’ moments.

If you’re still motivated to give it a shot, here’s the full loadout:

Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock : Sawed-off Stock

: Sawed-off Stock Barrel: Sawed-off Barrel

Sawed-off Barrel Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Magazine: Slug Rounds

This long-range build really only works because of the Slug Rounds which turn it more into a projectile launcher more similar to the Crossbow than a true shotgun.

The coin-flip results are mostly outweighed by the hilarious distances in which you can rack up kills, but you’ll never forget you’re playing with an imperfect monstrosity the whole through