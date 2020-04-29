Vikkstar's team wins $20k Warzone Wednesday Week 6 - placements, recap

YouTuber Daniel 'KEEMSTAR' Keem hosted yet another running of his popular Warzone Wednesday tournament series on April 29, and we've got a full recap, final placements, the bracket, and everything else you need to catch up with all of the Call of Duty action.

Part of KEEMSTAR's recently launched KeemPark project, Warzone Wednesday is a weekly competition featuring Call of Duty's new battle royale.

$20,000 and tournament glory were once again on the line as the star-studded list of participants went head-to-head in what was another exciting affair.

$20K Warzone Wednesdays Week 6 recap

The sixth week of KEEMSTAR's Warzone competition featured many of the usual suspects teaming up for duos competition. From NoahJ456 and Merk, to King Richard and Clayster, these star-studded pairings battled through multiple rounds of competition until just one team remained.

Cruising through the upper bracket, British YouTuber Vikkstar123, and his teammate 'Itz_WarsZ,' put on a clinic, toppling the likes of Nadeshot and Cloakzy on their way to the finals. Week 5 winners Tommey and bobbypoff were there to greet them in the final matchup, however.

Ultimately, back to back event wins weren't quite in the cards as Vikkstar and his duo had other plans in mind. After a back and forth series and even a bracket reset, it was Vikkstar and Itz_WarsZ that came out on top in Week 6 of Warzone Wednesdays.

Warzone Wednesdays Week 6 Placements (Top 10)

Place Team Eliminations Prize Money 1st Vikkstar123, Itz_WarsZ 325 $20,000 2nd Tommey, bobbypoff 209 - 3rd Nadeshot, Cloakzy 211 - 4th Aydan, TeePee 155 - 5th King Richard, Clayster 123 - 6th Trainwrecks, Felo 87 - 7th NoahJ456, Merk 78 - 8th Symfuhny, DougisRaw 52 - 9th TGLTN, Fuzwuz 47 - 10th Castro1021, Crimsix 43 -

When was Warzone Wednesday Week 6?

The event was streamed live on KEEMSTAR's own Twitch channel, which we've included below, featuring casters and professional production. It all kicked off at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM BST and went on for several hours until the final winners were crowned.

Additionally, most of the players broadcasted their POVs on their own streams, which we've also provided below.

Warzone Wednesday Week 6 bracket

A full bracket for the event can be found on the Warzone Wednesday website and is being updated throughout the day as results from different matches come in.

Players & teams

Warzone Wednesday is usually a star-studded affair and this running of it is no different. Participating were some of the biggest names in gaming content creation, including the likes of Ninja, Dr Disrespect, NICKMERCS, Vikkstar, Nadeshot, and more.

Last week's winners, Dallas Empire pro Tommey and streamer bobbypoff, attempted to defend their crown after beating NoahJ456 and MerK in the week five Grand Final.

Ninja & Dr Disrespect

KYR SP33DY & SideArms

Castro1021 & Crimsix

KingRichard & Clayster

NICKMERCS & Swagg

Nadeshot & Cloakzy

TypicalGamer & TeePee

KeemPark Qualifers

Summit1G & Censor

NoahJ456 & MerK

Trainwreck & Felo

GreekGod & LyndonFPS

bobbypoff & Tommey

Vikkstar123 & ItzWarsZ

Symfuhny & DougisRaw

Diegosaurs & HusKers

Format & rules

Warzone Wednesday is a double-elimination tournament that employs a format commonly known as 'kill-race,' as the teams matched up against each other in the bracket must queue into a Quads lobby together, so while they're technically teammates in-game, they are opponents for the purposes of the tourney.

The objective is to try and get more eliminations than the other team, and after two standard Warzone games, the pair with the most kills advances to the next round.

As is standard with double-elimination competitions, the team that makes it out of the Winners Bracket will have to just win one series in the Grand Final to be crowned champions, while the Losers Bracket winner will have to win two.

As for the prize pool, the entirety of the $20,000 will go to the winning team, so two players will end the day each $10,000 richer.