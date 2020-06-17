Vikkstar's team wins $20K Warzone Code Red tournament - results, recap

Code Red’s latest Warzone tournament pit some of the biggest gaming personalities against one another in a huge multi-day bracket. The winners walked away with $20,000 for a charity of their choice. Here’s how all of the action played out.

Infinity Ward’s battle royale continues to be one of the most popular on the market today. Some of the biggest content creators on the internet get together every now and then to compete in major events and the latest Code Red tournament was no exception.

Day one of the competition kicked off on June 15 with a Duos kill-race, while June 16 saw Duos competing in a standard 2v2 bracket. If you missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with all of the results and a full recap below.

Code Red $20K Charity Warzone tournament recap

The current Duos world record holders, Aydan, MuTeX finished among the top two teams throughout the kill-race. They qualified for the second day of competition along with relative newcomers, ‘Gangstazsalute and ‘Yungstaz6.’

In the very first round, streaming superstars and Call of Duty icons alike all matched up right out of the gate. DrDisrespect and FormaL immediately went up against Nadeshot and Tommey in a close match. Just seven eliminations split the teams but ultimately, it was the two-time and the former world champion that made it through.

Former Warzone event winners HusKerrs and Symfuhny were there to meet them in the second round and proved to be too strong. Ultimately, it was three-peat Warzone Wednesday champs Vikkstar and ItzWarsz that cruised through their tournament run. They made it to the grand finals unscathed, where they fought in a rematch against HusKerrs and Symfuhny.

This final series proved to be the closest matchup of the entire event. The very first map came down to the wire with just two kills putting HusKerrs and Symfuhny ahead. They carried that momentum through to the second map and managed to reset the bracket entirely. After a grueling struggle, it was Vikkstar and ItzWarsz who took home first prize, despite going down early in the very last map.

Code Red Warzone tournament placements

Place Team Eliminations in final series Prize Money 1st Vikkstar123, Itz Warsz 27 $10,000 2nd HusKerrs & Symfuhny 21 $6,000 3rd NICKMERCS, Swagg 24 $4,000 4th Aydan & MuTeX 34 - 5th Gangstazsalute88 & Yungstaz 48 - 6th DrDisrespect & FormaL 33 - 7th Nadeshot & Tommey 62 - 8th TeePee & DougisRaw 8 -

When was the Code Red Warzone tournament?

The latest Warzone spectacle began on Monday, June 15, and came to a close on Tuesday, June 16. Both days kicked off at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET and lasted for over five hours.

The Code Red event was livestreamed on the official BoomTV Twitch channel, which we’ve included below. A large majority of competing players also streamed their own POVs, some of which we’ve added down below too.

Full bracket

For a full rundown on how every match played out, here’s a look at the finalized bracket for the event. You can check the official BoomTV site throughout each Warzone event to see the brackets updated in real-time.

Players and teams

The most recent Warzone event featured all of the popular Call of Duty icons you’d come to expect. Along with a heaping serve of streaming stars as well. Here’s a list of all competing Duos that made it through to the second day of the competition.

Vikkstar & ItzWarsZ

DrDisrespect & FormaL

Nadeshot & Tommey

Symfuhny & HusKerrs

Gangstazsalute88 & Yungstaz

TeePee & DougisRaw

NICKMERCS & Swagg

Mutex & Aydan

Format & rules

The event featured a simple structure that saw Duos competing for the most kills. Two Duos would load into a match together and drop in separate locations. The race was then on to secure as many eliminations as possible throughout the match.

This was a double-elimination bracket, meaning that teams had two-chances to fight their way through to the finals. As for the prize pool, $20,000 was on the line for the top three teams to donate to charity.