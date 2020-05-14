Vikkstar's team wins third Warzone Wednesday - Week 8 placements, recap

Daniel 'KEEMSTAR' Keem's Warzone Wednesday tournament series continues to be a fan-favorite, and the YouTuber has brought it back for its eighth running on May 13.

Competitive Warzone has captivated the attention of many Call of Duty fans over the past couple of months, and Warzone Wednesday has been a big reason for this surge in popularity.

Back for the eighth week in a row, KEEMSTAR's competition once again, brought together some of the biggest names in the world of online gaming for an intense 2v2 tournament with $20,000 on the line.

$20K Warzone Wednesdays Week 8 recap

The eighth week of action saw new duos rise through to the final matches while many former winners fell behind. Week 5 victors Tommey and Bobby Poff dropped to fourth place this time around with 143 kills combined.

Vikkstar and Itz Warsz, back to back Week 6 and Week 7 winners, were hungry for the three-peat. They pushed all the way through the upper bracket, toppling the likes of Ninja and Dr Disrespect, alongside former champs in Tommey and Bobby Poff.

Competitive Call of Duty veteran Crimsix and Fortnite pro Aydan, were there to meet them in the Grand Final matchup, however, and the competition was fierce. After an impressive bracket reset and neck and neck scorelines through until the final map, they ultimately fell short as Vikkstar and Itz Warsz found their third overall win.

Warzone Wednesdays Week 8 Placements (Top 10)

Place Team Eliminations Prize Money 1st Vikkstar123, Itz Warsz - $20,000 2nd Crimsix, Aydan - - 3rd NICKMERCS, Swagg 158 - 4th Tommey, Bobby Poff 143 - 5th Tourva, Censor 137 - 6th Ninja, Dr Disrespect 120 - 7th Speros, Skrapz 73 - 8th Crowder, CourageJD 67 - 9th King Richard, Clayster 51 - 10th Trainwrecks, Felo 50 -

When did Warzone Wednesday Week 8 start?

Warzone Wednesday Week 8 took place on Wednesday, May 13, kicking off at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. The tournament was livestreamed on KEEMSTAR's own Twitch channel, which we've included below.

Additionally, most of the participants were broadcasting their POVs during the competition, some of which we've also added below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsih5Ny1NDg

Warzone Wednesday Week 8 bracket

A full bracket for the event can be found on the Warzone Wednesday website. Here you can view a full rundown of each and every matchup and see how the competition unfolded for all competing duos.

Players and Teams

As is usually the case every week, the eighth running of this competition was a star-studded affair, featuring top-tier streamers, pro Call of Duty players, battle royale stars, and more. Vikkstar and ItzWarsZ, the back-to-back defending champions after winning Weeks 6 and 7, were back to go for the unprecedented three-peat, although they will had some stiff competition standing in their way.

Tommey & bobbypoff

Aydan & Crimsix

Vikkstar & ItzWarsZ

Crowder & CouRage

Trainwrecks & FeLo

Symfuhny & HusKers

Nadeshot & Cloakzy

Tourva & Censor

KingRichard & Clayster

NICKMERCS & Swagg

DougisRaw & TeePee

KYR SP33DY & SideArms

NoahJ456 & MerK

Ninja & DrDisrespect

Skrapz & Speros

Format & rules

Warzone Wednesday is a 2v2 competition that features the 'kill race' format, which requires the teams of two that are matched up against each other in the bracket to queue into a Quads lobby together - so while they're technically teammates in-game, they are opponents for the tournament.

Duos will have to get as many eliminations as they can, and after two Warzone games, the team with the more kills wins the match and advances to the next round in the bracket.

This tournament is split into two phases - a group stage and final stage. In the group stage, the 16 teams face each other in a single-elimination do-or-die match, with the eight winners advancing to the final stage.

This next phase features a double-elimination bracket, which means teams can afford to take one loss and still survive. However, trying to make it out of the Losers Bracket can be a tall order, since the Winners Bracket victors need to only win one match in the Grand Final to be crowned champions.

As for the prize pool, the entirety of the $20,000 will go to the winning duo.