Vikkstar explains why the Grau is still Warzone’s best gun

Sidemen YouTuber Vikram 'Vikkstar' Barn has explained why he still considers the Grau 5.56 to be the best gun in Call of Duty: Warzone - despite the modest nerf it received in Modern Warfare Season 4.

The Grau in Warzone was, for the battle royale's first few months, an obvious choice for anyone who wanted to use an AR. It's minimal recoil and incredible damage made it dominant at nearly all ranges, with many calling for a nerf.

These wishes were granted on June 29, when the Grau's damage and recoil stability were both nerfed. Since then, the Warzone meta has shifted towards the Kilo 141 and Bruen Mk9, but Vikkstar believes the Grau still trumps both of them.

In a July 18 YouTube video entitled 'I was wrong about the Bruen & Kilo in Warzone', Vikkstar explains that he puts some of his recent struggles in Warzone competitions down to trying to use the Kilo/Bruen combination.

"I'm always open to constructive criticism," he said. "I'm always happy to admit when I'm wrong, and after trying out switching back to the Grau yesterday, I think I might have been wrong... The Grau just suits my play-style a little better."

He went on to explain that the gun's lack of recoil and excellent iron sights are particular positives. Especially when compared to the Kilo and Bruen, which both require optics for him to use effectively, it means one attachment slot is freed up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lx_XCTA75g

Not only does this allow an extra attachment for players using the Grau but, as Vikkstar explains, enables faster and easier aiming too.

"I have noticed that at long, long ranges it's not the same gun it used to be," he continued. "But with the Grau the iron sight is just perfect. It's at that close range, snapping from target to target, that I'm able to do so easily with the Grau - to the point where for me, I think it is actually the best gun to be using."

While the meta has certainly shifted, Vikk is returning to his old combination of the MP5 and Grau 5.56. Whether others will follow suit remains to be seen, but the discussion surrounding Warzone's best gun is surely what Infinity Ward were hoping for when they nerfed the Grau.