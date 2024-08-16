Verdansk Warzone return in Black Ops 6 delayed again and fans aren’t happy

Verdansk’s return to Call of Duty: Warzone is rumored to be set for Season 2 of Black Ops 6. However, that could be subject to a delay and fans aren’t too pleased.

When Warzone first launched as a part of Modern Warfare, fans immediately fell in love with Verdansk. The sprawling map has become synonymous with the battle royale, even though it hasn’t been around since December 2021.

Over the last few years, there have been rumors that the map would return, possibly in its original form or even rebuilt in a new way. Its set to make a comeback as a part of the Black Ops 6, but has already suffered one delay.

Well, now prominent CoD leaker Bob has claimed that the map, which was originally set for the “mid” point of the Black Ops 6 cycle, will actually launch in Season 2.

“The return of Verdansk is currently set for Season 2 of BO6/Warzone,” the leaker said. “But could be pushed back further as Raven Software are reportedly behind on their project deadlines.”

Even though they’ve gotten an update on their favorite map, some players are annoyed at the news.

“It’s crazy how long this map’s return has been dragged out. Not only am I not excited to play on this map anymore, but all this wait has made me not wanna even play COD anymore,” one said. “I love Verdansk, but it doesn’t fix the game,” another added.

The possibility of another delay has also made some fearful. “At this point, I’m not expecting it to ever come back and would be surprised if it actually does,” commented another. “They’re probably behind on it because they’re making bulk putrid changes to the map that nobody wants,” another added.

Fortnite’s return to OG content sparked a massive resurgence in the game. CoD fans want to see Verdansk do the same. However, the fear that the hype train has been missed is real.