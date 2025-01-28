Verdansk return date in Warzone was probably just revealed in new Season 2 details

With Season 2 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone finally here, we may have an all-but-confirmed date for the return of Verdansk – and it’s pretty soon.

Verdansk has long been considered the best map in Warzone history – it was the one that kicked everything off, and players have been desperate to “go back to the glory days” so to speak, when the battle royale hit was still new and exciting.

Now, while we have known for a while that Verdansk will return with a timeline of just ‘Spring 2025’, we may now have the closest thing to a confirmed date that we could get.

That’s because, per leaks that have already come out, we have been anticipating Verdansk to return in Season 3.

One season of Call of Duty is typically around 60 days, so players were expecting the S3 update in late March or early April – but it looks like it might be earlier than that.

Dataminers were able to access the loading menu of the update just hours before launch, with a screenshot showing that Season 2 will last 51 days.

51 days takes us to March 20, which players can now safely earmark as a very good chance of seeing Verdansk back in all its glory.

It’s unlikely that the map would be brought back mid-season, and these leakers are all incredibly reliable, so while we can’t make any guarantees, it might be time to start getting excited.

While no details have been provided by Activision or developers Raven Software, beyond the ‘Spring 2025’ timeline, leaker TheGhostofHope also revealed that Black Ops 3 map Fringe will be in the map as a POI.

So, this suggests there will be some changes to the latest iteration we saw of the map before it was removed in November 2021.

Don’t take this as 100% confirmed yet, as things can always change between now and Season 3. However, we know it should be around that timeframe – now we just have to be patient.