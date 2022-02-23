Vanguard Zombies update implements Ray Gun & Decimator Shield changes after community feedback

Call of Duty’s latest Zombies update implemented Decimator Shield changes requested by the community, as well as several to the Ray Gun.

Along with an update to Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games also rolled out a fresh patch for Vanguard’s Zombies that buffed the Ray Gun, and more.

The Ray Gun wasn’t added until months after Vanguard’s initial release, which was widely mocked by players. However, this latest update provides a nice buff to the weapon.

Ray Gun buffed in Vanguard Zombies

Following community feedback, the classic weapon was met with increased base damage, Pack-a-Punch damage, splash damage radius, ammo count, and ammo pickups.

Base damage also increased from 300 to 400, and Pack-a-punch damage will now increase by a factor of 50% at each tier.

Besides the changes to the Ray Gun, changes to zombie speed on Terra Maledicta were also addressed, as well as changes to the Decimator Shield.

The Decimator changes were requested by the community as well, and increase the base melee damage and its effectiveness on enemy zombies.

The full list of Zombies changes from the February 22 CoD patch can be found below, per Sledgehammer:

ZOMBIES UPDATES

Gameplay

Addressed an issue where zombies could move at slower speeds than intended in “Terra Maledicta.”

Super sprinters will now show up by Round 12 as intended.

Wonder Weapons

Ray Gun

Increased base damage, Pack-a-Punch damage, splash damage radius, ammo count, and ammo pickups per community feedback.

Base damage increased from 300 to 400.

Pack-a-Punch Tier I damage increased from 600 to 900.

Pack-a-Punch Tier II damage increased from 1200 to 1800.

Pack-a-Punch Tier III damage increased from 2400 to 3600.

Decimator Shield