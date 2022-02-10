Vanguard Zombies players slam “embarrassing” Ray Gun addition months after release

Call of Duty Zombies has become a staple of the annual releases. But players are slamming Treyarch’s effort this year and even called it “embarrassing” after the most iconic weapon, the Ray Gun, was finally added months after release.

With Cold War’s iteration of Zombies considered as one of the best in the player’s eyes, everyone was excited for Treyarch to be in charge of development for Vanguard. However, it’s been anything but rainbows and sunshine for the community.

Nearly every update that Treyarch has released for Vanguard Zombies has been torn to pieces by the players. They have called the game a dumpster fire, an absolute L, and even asked the devs to just update Cold War instead of the new game.

While the devs have been clear that they are listening to feedback and want to deliver to the fans, they haven’t hit the mark. Even with Season 2 bringing the famous Ray Gun back to the series, players are still unhappy.

Hit the Mystery Box for the Ray Gun and equip the new Artifact Ward Covenant now in #Vanguard Zombies. For everything else coming on Feb. 14, watch for patch notes soon from @SHGames! pic.twitter.com/IMXwQVenw4 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 10, 2022

Vanguard Zombies community not satisfied with Ray Gun

Season 2 of Vanguard Zombies is here and with it, the Ray Gun returns to the Mystery Box as a Wonder Weapon. However, this addition still isn’t changing the mood of Zombies lovers.

A Reddit post by ‘nuketoober27‘ highlighted the Season 2 roadmap with all the new features that are coming to the game, but players pointed out one major flaw.

The top comment with over 1,000 upvotes slammed the dev team saying: “Ray Gun on a roadmap is quite embarrassing though, like c’mon.” The Redditor elaborated by saying that this should have been in the game from the start.

Other players chimed in agreeing with how ridiculous it was that the Ray Gun had to be added at a later time. “I can’t believe the Ray Gun is DLC.” While you would think this is a good thing for CoD, apparently the community doesn’t.

When you think of Zombies, you think of the Ray Gun and players aren’t forgiving Treyarch for adding this staple as they feel that it came way too late.