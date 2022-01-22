Vanguard Zombies leak reveals new map & Wonder Weapons coming in Season 2

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies players have been begging for new content to the game mode. Luckily for them, a leak has revealed a new map and two Wonder Weapons that are coming with Season 2.

Vanguard Zombies players have been quite disappointed with how things have gone so far. On multiple occasions, they’ve trashed the game’s state and effort that Treyarch has put toward the mode.

The community has been asking for new maps, Wonder Weapons, Easter eggs, and other elements to bring the survival mode back to its roots.

Luckily, a turn for the better may be on the horizon with the Season 2 update. A new leak is showing that another map and some Wonder Weapons could be coming soon.

Vanguard Zombies leak shows map & Wonder Weapons coming

Given the new leaks via @ZestyCODLeaks, @Hydra9114

here's a list of all the stuff about S2/S3+ that we've found pic.twitter.com/KxTnEmHBIE — Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) January 21, 2022

In a tweet from CoD leaker, ‘Nanikos’ they revealed some information in the game files for Season 2 of Vanguard. Fans were quick to notice two big things coming to Zombies.

CoD Vanguard devs confirm Zombies pause feature finally coming

The first was “New Map: xp_zm_skorpion” which fans are hoping will be different than Der Anfang. However, directly under it was “Map Areas” so this could be a Der Anfang copycat with different zones.

That wasn’t the only big intel, there are also two Wonder Weapons that were found in the files. “Raygun/Coolgun Wonder Weapon” and “Shield Wonder Weapon” were listed under Season 2 Zombies content.

Zombies’ famous Raygun is set to return but it could be a different version of the weapon as it was called “Coolgun.” Also, the shield Wonder Weapon is a reference to an in-game voice line from completing some objectives on Der Anfang.

There were no images that were leaked or found so fans will have to use their imagination until official models are revealed. We will update you when more information becomes available. But, Season 2 was delayed by Activision so it may be a little longer than expected.