Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded brings 12v12 Arms Race mode: Rules, vehicles, more

The Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded patch is introducing a new mode called Arms Race to the game. Here’s are the rules for the 12v12 mode including a look at the new vehicles you can use in the Vanguard playlist.

Sledgehammer Games are injecting loads of content to Vanguard in the Season 2 Reloaded update including a slew of rewards and changes to Ranked play and new weapons like the Armaguerra 43 SMG.

The studio is aiming to give players different ways to engage with Vanguard and the season is already looking stacked with the new content coming.

As for Arms Race, it’ll join the ample amount of modes and playlists in the Call of Duty library, taking place on the game’s biggest map.

Vanguard 12v12 Arms Race explained

Vanguard’s new Arms Race mode is a 12v12 where teams will seek to control all five bases across the snowy map. Players can spawn on the bases once it is captured, which also raises defensive gates for friendly players to move within and be an obstacle for the other team.

The map, Alps, has seven potential bases, but only five will be active during a game to condense the action a bit more for players to battle over.

Arms Race will also incorporate the cash system to facilitate Buy Stations, concealed inside of friendly bases, to pick up weapons, Killstreaks, Field Upgrades, and Custom loadouts.

Players can earn cash by capturing objectives and fragging enemies to pick up credits from their bodies.

Vanguard Arms Race new vehicles

Alps is a big map, so the devs are bringing new vehicles into the game mode for players to move across the field in a fast and strategic way.

The new Motorcycle can be called in by anyone once for free and at any time. It’s a two-player vehicle and will be the best bet for quickly moving across Alps, but you’ll be vulnerable while riding.

As for the CD12 Transport, this will be how full squads of four can get across the map, and only for the cost of a few hundred dollars. The devs said it’ll have a large explosion when damaged, which may make it a sneaky way to destroy a base’s gate.

Vanguard’s Tank will be the most expensive vehicle in Arms Race and for good reason. The one-seater will have built-in rockets and a turret, making it the perfect base buster to take over matches.

Players can explore all of these features once Arms Race lands in Call of Duty Vanguard after the Season 2 reloaded update on March 22.