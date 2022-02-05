Vanguard player left mind-blown after teleporting and becoming invincible in multiplayer

A Call of Duty: Vanguard player was left absolutely mind-blown after a confusing bug in multiplayer made them teleport and become completely invincible.

Sometimes, for better or worse, Call of Duty players have become accustomed to encountering bugs and glitches both in Vanguard and Warzone.

From freaky glitches that turn players into floating bodies that can’t be killed to new patches by the devs completely breaking the Search and Destroy mode is one of the many things to expect when playing the 2021 CoD title.

However, a new glitch left an innocent player mind-blown after they teleported and became invincible.

In a Reddit thread on February 4, Vanguard player andata118 shared a clip of them encountering a bizarre bug. During the short video, the player mysteriously teleported across the map after almost dying.

Puzzled by what happened, the player continued to play as normal, where they came to realize they were invincible and couldn’t die as the enemy team continuously attempted to kill them.

Eventually, the enemies stopped shooting and stared in disbelief at the invincible player.

As pointed out in the comments of the thread, it turns out andata118 died before becoming invincible – which explains the teleporting but not being in a “god mode.”

“I don’t think you teleported, you can see in the kill feed that you died from the rocket,” said NormanQuacks345. “So you actually just respawned. I can’t explain the god mode though..”

Another commenter added their suspicions as to how the bizarre bug occurred: “He died and the game counted him as dead so removed his hitbox is my guess.”

It’s unclear exactly how this bug happened, but nonetheless, the Raven Software devs will look to figure it out and fix it. It joins a growing list of issues for the devs to solve.