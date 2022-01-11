Vanguard pay-to-lose blueprint makes weapon impossible to reload

One of Vanguard’s paid Blueprints is actually causing players to end up with 0 ammo after reloading. The unusual ‘pay-to-lose’ Blueprint can only be obtained through the Battle Pass and this glitch is making it totally ineffective.

Pay-to-win Blueprints are not strangers to Call of Duty as different examples over the years have shaken up a game’s meta. In fact, Vanguard and Warzone’s Season 1 Battle Pass has already had one example of a ‘pay-to-win’ Blueprint.

However, the pay to lose is a concept that is a bit rarer but is equally damaging to a game. The Skull Collector bundle was a recent example of this, and now a new one has been discovered in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Pay-to-lose Vanguard Blueprint is not ideal

A Reddit user has realized that the 3-Line Rifle’s Gargoyle Blueprint has a bug that can cause it to suddenly have 0 ammo.

KobraKay87 used the 3-Line Rifle Blueprint during a game on Oasis, reloaded the gun, and noticed an issue. Upon completion of the animation, the gun’s ammo counter didn’t appear to restock, instead, leaving the player’s total permanently on 0.

The special Gargoyle skin can only be obtained by reaching Tier 71 of the Season One Battle Pass — a paid tier.

According to the comments, this seems to have happened to a few players, meaning it’s not a one-off. On the plus side, there might be a simple explanation as to why it’s happening.

The OP says that the bug will occur if “you switch back to the original magazine.” Every Blueprint comes pre-equipped with a custom loadout, and you can change the attachments individually to tweak the setup slightly.

