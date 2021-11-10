 Vanguard November 10 patch notes: 2XP & camo progression fixes, more - Dexerto
Vanguard November 10 patch notes: 2XP & camo progression fixes, more

Published: 10/Nov/2021 19:14

by Theo Salaun
Activision

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard update went live on November 10. The game’s patch notes reveal fixes to issues with 2XP tokens, camo progression, and other problems across multiplayer and Zombies.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has only been out for about five days, but Sledgehammer Games are already attacking the game’s early bugs. While they haven’t quite fixed everything just yet, a new patch is cleaning up some of the mess.

After players complained about 2XP, redeemable rewards, and camo progression bugs, the new patch brought fixes for a variety of those problems. 

Additionally, it fixed a Combat Shield issue and brought a bunch of Zombies changes.

Vanguard November 10 update: 2XP, camo progression, more

While the patch hasn’t fixed the notorious S&D bomb glitch, it does tackle some other problematic areas. A number of fixes address random issues with the Gunsmith and Zombies, while one specifically tackles the Combat Shield-ruining bug.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that the patch fixed all camo progression issues — but it does apparently solve the pistol problems.

The Gunsmith received a bunch of fixes in the November 10 Vanguard update.

Call of Duty: Vanguard November 10 full patch notes

  • Campaign: Mid-level checkpoint save data has been invalidated. Note: Players have not lost all their campaign progress. Save loads will deliver players to the beginning of the latest level rather than their last checkpoint.
  • Users unable to redeem codes for incentives such as XP Bonuses, Calling Cards, and Emblems can now redeem rewards
  • Combat Shield will now protect player’s backs once stowed
  • Invisible player models in MVP voting and Play of the Game have been fixed
  • Fixed a bug affecting Constanze’s skin progression
  • Operator Challenges no longer appear to reset after completion
  • Inaccurate unlock requirements for Weapon Challenges now display correctly
  • 1911 Pistol will now progress past Level 50
  • Weapons can now be accessed in the Loadouts/Gunsmith after Level 66

ZOMBIES

  • Camo Progression: All Pistol challenges can now be properly completed
  • Exfil: The kill count to Exfil now correctly tracks zombies killed
  • Bleedout Meter: Self-Revive meter no longer fails to show progress
  • Transmit: Players that die outside of the damage barrier no longer take damage over time upon reviving in the hub area
  • Legendary Covenants: All players should now be able to receive Legendary Covenant options at the Altar of Covenants
  • After-Action Report: Players are no longer returned to the Lobby when attempting to view post-match unlocks
  • Field Upgrades: Addressed an issue where players who recovered from being downed were unable to use Field Upgrades in rare instances

Interestingly, the patch notes are only available in-game as opposed to in a blog. With Sledgehammer’s new Trello board launching, though, players should expect more transparency about bug fixes moving forward.

