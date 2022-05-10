Vanguard May 10 updates Patch Notes: Operator audio fix, low-caliber Magazine changes, more

The first patch of Vanguard Season 3 has arrived in the form of the May 10 update. This time around there was a focus on getting all of the Operators back to being silent, as well as making low-caliber mags more viable when compared to their high-powered siblings.

This week’s Vanguard patch takes aim at punching up what wasn’t addressed in the Classified Arms update.

While there’s not as much to talk about in this one, veteran players will be happy to know that it’s safe to use their favorite operators again, as the loud groaning audio bug that was plaguing the game has now been dealt with for good.

Vanguard May 10 update Patch Notes condensed

There’s no doubt that the audio bug took center stage this week.

In the notes, Sledgehammer specifies that instead of limiting this to the few operators who were most affected, their fix will apply to everyone equally: “All Operators are now silent while mantling, landing, and performing other movements.”

As a result, it’s going to be much easier to make stealthy little plays like climbing up into Top Church on Tuscan or any of the various high ground areas in Berlin.

That’s not the only global fix though. Low-caliber magazines saw a bump across the board, as the devs noticed that players were heavily favoring the TTK granted by the high-caliber alternatives.

“Magazine Attachments with a low-caliber have struggled to perform on par with their high-caliber counterparts. Today’s update increases the firepower of low-caliber Magazines so that players can equip these Attachments for the handling benefits while maintaining similar bullets-to-kill.”

For the full list of weapons and mags that were affected by this update, check out the full patch notes listed below.

Vanguard May 10 update Full Patch Notes

Operators

All Operators are now silent while mantling, landing, and performing other movements.

Ranked Play

The Season 3 Top 250 Skill Division and Ladder are now live.

Weapons

Magazine Attachments with a low-caliber have struggled to perform on par with their high-caliber counterparts. Today’s update increases the firepower of low-caliber Magazines so that players can equip these Attachments for the handling benefits while maintaining similar bullets-to-kill. Damage values are crafted to be most effective with shots to the head and torso. Decreases in range will favor close-range gunfights.

STG44 (Assault Rifle) 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 22 to 24 (+9%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Automaton (Assault Rifle) 5.6mm 25 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 18 to 20 (+11%). Increased effective damage range penalty. Increased fire rate bonus.

Itra Burst (Assault Rifle) 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 22 to 25 (+14%). Decreased burst delay benefit. Increased effective damage range penalty. .303 British 32 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased fire rate bonus. Increased burst delay bonus. Increased effective damage range penalty.

BAR (Assault Rifle) 8mm Klauser 20 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 28 to 32 (+14%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

AS44 (Assault Rifle) 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 19 to 23 (+21%).

NZ-41 (Assault Rifle) 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 28 to 32 (+14%). 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 28 to 31 (+11%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Volkssturmgewehr (Assault Rifle) 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 21 to 24 (+14%). 7.62 Gorenko 20 Round Fast Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 21 to 24 (+14%).

Nikita AVT (Assault Rifle) 6.5 Sakura 50 Round Drums (Magazine) Increased damage from 19 to 22 (+16%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

KG M40 (Assault Rifle) 6.5mm Sakura 35 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 22 to 24 (+9%).

MP-40 (Submachine Gun) 7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 23 to 31 (+35%). Increased effective damage range penalty. Decreased fire rate bonus.

Sten (Submachine Gun) 7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 23 to 30 (+30%).

M1928 (Submachine Gun) 9mm 50 Round Drums (Magazine) Increased damage from 20 to 24 (+20%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Owen Gun (Submachine Gun) 7.62 Gorenko 33 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 25 to 32 (+28%). Increased effective damage range penalty. Decreased fire rate bonus. 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums (Magazine) Increased damage from 25 to 32 (+28%). Increased effective damage range penalty. Decreased fire rate bonus.

PPSh-41 (Submachine Gun) 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 21 to 27 (+29%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Welgun (Submachine Gun) 7.62 Gorenko 48 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 24 to 31 (+29%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Einhorn Revolving (Shotgun) Birdshot 5 Round Cylinder (Magazine) Decreased effective damage range penalty.

Double Barrel (Shotgun) 16 Gauge (Magazine) Decreased effective damage range penalty.

MG42 (Light Machine Gun) 6.5 Sakura 125 Round Drums (Magazine) Increased damage from 17 to 19 (+12%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Type 11 (Light Machine Gun) 5.6mm 45 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 19 to 23 (+21%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Bren (Light Machine Gun) 6.5 Sakura 30 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 25 to 32 (+28%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Whitley (Light Machine Gun) .303 British 45 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 28 to 31 (+11%). Increased effective damage range penalty. Decreased fire rate bonus.

G-43 (Marksman Rifle) 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 25 to 31 (+24%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

M1916 (Marksman Rifle) 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 38 to 40 (+5%). Increased effective damage range penalty. Decreased fire rate bonus.



Field Upgrades

Trophy System Trophy Systems will no longer destroy a thrown Skal Crusher.



Bundles & Cosmetics