Vanguard April 7 update: Camo challenges easier, CDL spawn changes, patch notes

Call of Duty: Vanguard received an update on April 7 that was headlined by a change to camo challenges for multiple categories. There was also a massive update to spawns for two CDL maps, as well as some alterations to attachments. Here are the full patch notes from the Vanguard update.

As Season 2 progresses, Sledgehammer Games continues to roll out patches to fix some of the game’s core issues. On April 7, this focused on camo challenges, which have been a long-lasting issue, making some of them easier to complete.

This also saw the likes of two Call of Duty League maps, Tuscan and Gavutu, see its spawn system get a slight revamp to better fit into the flow of matches.

The devs also adjusted an attachment on the Armaguerra 43, as well as some others guns. You can see everything that changed in the latest CoD Vanguard update here.

CoD Vanguard April 7 update: Camos & CDL spawns

An update has been deployed in #Vanguard! ▪️ Reduced Headshot/Longshot Camo Challenge requirements

▪️ Slight adjustments to spawns on Tuscan and Gavutu

▪️ Fix for Silenced Armaguerra 43 being a little too silent Check out the Patch Notes for details 👇https://t.co/nB4gvr7EzZ — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) April 7, 2022

The April 7 update had a couple main points, with the first being toward camo challenges. If you have played Vanguard since its release, then you probably remember the odd objectives needed to unlock new skins. Now, SHG is making the Headshot and Longshot medal requirements lower for “several” camos.

Another key part of this focused on Tuscan and Gavutu, which are both CDL maps. The devs have been testing a new spawn system in the Experimental Playlist, and it looks like they will implemented some already. For Tuscan, both Control and Hardpoint spawns are being altered slightly, while Gavutu Control is seeing a change to protect spawners.

Developers also fixed the Armaguerra 43 from being completely silent when using a suppressor as well as attachments that would stack modifiers.

Vanguard April 7 update full patch notes

General

Lobby Walk Weapons will no longer be misplaced when a Combat Shield is equipped in the secondary Weapon slot.



Maps

Tuscan Adjusted Hardpoint spawn locations to be slightly further from the third hill. Adjusted Control initial spawn locations to be further back.

Gavutu Adjusted Control spawn locations to avoid putting the player in immediate danger.



Weapons

Challenges Reduced Headshot and Longshot requirements for several Camo Challenges.

Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun) Weapon is no longer completely silent while firing with a Silencer Attachment equipped.



Attachments