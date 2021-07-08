USAA joins Andbox as new partner of New York Subliners in the CDL

USAA Insurance has joined with New York Subliners’ parent company Andbox to become the Official Insurance and Military Appreciation Partner of the Call of Duty League franchise.

Through this new multi-year agreement, USAA will become the first-ever partner of the NYSL to appear on both the team’s in-game and physical team kits that players wear while competing in Call of Duty League matches.

USAA and the NYSL will together introduce a new program that will have NYSL’s pro players and coaching staff practice and train with cadets who compete on behalf of Army West Point Esports in Call of Duty.

“We’re very proud to be partnering with USAA to connect them with members of the military through the power of New York esports,” said Kai Mathey, Head of Partnerships at Andbox. “Together we will tap into the excitement of Call of Duty and the New York Subliners’ incredible players to bring the deep-felt appreciation we have for members of the military to life both through both in-person and digital experiences.”

USAA’s lead marketing manager Harvey Chang reciprocated Andbox’s excitement at the new partnership.

He said: “As we expand our presence in the Call of Duty League, working with teams like the NYSL will allow USAA to create unique experiences and benefits for the military gaming community. In addition to supporting all fans, helping to foster a greater working relationship between NYSL and West Point Esports will be a focus.”

The partnership will also see “an array of unique digital content” for fans, including online sweepstakes with exclusive prizes.

Fans will get to experience this for the first time at the New York Subliners Home Series, which is set to kick off Stage 5 of the CDL from July 8-11, with USAA providing fans with 1,000 NYSL Call of Duty League team packs.