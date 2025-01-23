How to unlock Feng 82 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Feng 82 is one of four weapons coming to Black Ops 6 and Warzone in Season 2, bolstering your loadouts and, possibly, switching the meta up too. Here’s how you can unlock the new gun.

Each season brings a number of new weapons and some other fresh content to Call of Duty, and Season 2 will be no different.

This includes four weapons coming throughout the season across all different weapon classes.

The Feng 82 is one that looks like it could be fun to use, but first, you have to unlock it.

How to get Feng 82

You can unlock the Feng 82 by completing Page 3 of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

As you have to collect unlock tokens to get through the Battle Pass, it can be quite strenuous reaching the higher pages, but fortunately, Page 3 should be accessible pretty early on so you can get gunning with the Feng 82 in no time.

If you’re looking for a slight upgrade on the base weapon, you can get a blueprint for the LMG on Page 10 of the Battle Pass.

Activision

The Feng looks to set itself apart from the other LMGs in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, with the best accuracy and handling in the class, allowing you to hit as many shots as possible to eliminate your opponents.

However, that comes at a cost: while the weapon is very mobile and easy to control, it has a much lower magazine size at just 30, with a very slow rate of fire.

You might need to throw an Extended Mag on this one in Warzone, but in multiplayer 30 bullets should be more than enough to take down a small handful of opponents without needing to reload.

There are three other guns arriving in Season 2, including the iconic PPSh-41 SMG, Cypher 091 assault rifle, and the TR2 Marksman Rifle, more than enough to keep you focused on your camo grind.