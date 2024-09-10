Unknown Warzone LMG loadout is so busted pros have already banned it

Professional Warzone players banned the RAAL MG JAK Protean conversion kit in Season 5 after realizing how powerful it is, but players are free to use this overpowered weapon on Urzikstan and Resurgence maps.

Warzone Season 5 has a few clear favorites at the top. According to WZ Ranked, the STG44 is the second most popular weapon with a 20 percent pick rate. The Kar98k is the only long-range meta alternative to come close with an 11 percent pick rate.

However, professional players tested the RAAL JAK Protean Conversion Kit in a tournament. They banned it instantly because it can kill enemies in two or three shots for gunfights up to 40 meters away.

Using True Game Data, we compared the JAK Protean conversion kit with other popular long-range meta weapons. We discovered that the RAAL has the best time-to-kill speed from around 35 to 50, encompassing a large majority of gunfights.

With that in mind, let’s jump right into which loadout you should use.

Best RAAL MG JAK Protean loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Quartermaster Suppressor Optic: Corio Eaglesye 2.5x

Corio Eaglesye 2.5x Ammunition: .338 Mag High Velocity

.338 Mag High Velocity Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

STIP-40 Grip Conversion Kit: JAK Protean Kit

Everything starts with the JAK Protean Kit, which improves bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control at the costs of mobility and headshot damage.

Activision did not mention the Quartermaster Suppressor in the Season 5 patch notes, but the update added the attachment.

The Quartermaster Suppressor improves gun kick and horizontal and vertical recoil. Players have gravitated toward this attachment because it only nerfs ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds by six percent, while other muzzles have a harsher movement penalty.

Meanwhile, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is widely acclaimed for providing one of the best sight lines in the title for gunfights at any range.

Next up, .338 Mag High Velocity increases bullet velocity, which will be useful for a slower-firing semi-auto loadout when it comes to taking long-range engagements.

To round out this loadout, we recommend using the Stip-40 Grip to improve recoil control and gun kick to make those long-range engagements even easier.

