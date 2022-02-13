Unique Welgun Warzone loadout makes SMG the undisputed TTK king

Call of Duty: Warzone YouTuber IceManIsaac has come up with a unique Welgun loadout that has the best TTK in the battle royale, and it’s all thanks to a few attachment swaps.

As the Warzone meta has continued to evolve with each new update, plenty of weapons have been able to lay claim to having the best TTK (Time-To-Kill) in the battle royale – be it because of a new loadout or unique way to take on fights.

On Caldera, weapons like the Bren, Cooper Carbine, MP-40, and Welgun have all stood atop that mountain at one point, as they continue to make up the meta for the most part.

Advertisement

In the case of the Welgun, while it may have slipped down the usage charts in recent weeks, it is still an incredibly powerful SMG choice, and if you make a few slight changes to your loadout, you will have the TTK king on your hands.

As NRG’s IceManIsaac noted, while many players will opt for the Gorenko or 64-round magazines, it’s actually the .45 30-round magazines that you’ll want to go for. Why? Well, while it adds a drastic amount of recoil, it does massively improve the Welgun’s TTK.

Read More: Warzone players blast devs over console FOV slider announcement

To offset the recoil, the YouTuber adds that you’re better off using the SA 43M Pack Stock rather than the more popular Removed and Gawain Stock choices. Additionally, you can also take the Carver Foregrip over the Skeletal underbarrel.

Advertisement

As the numbers from JGOD and TrueGameData show, if you nail at least one headshot with the Welgun and then focus on the body, you’re pretty likely to win your gunfight and send your opponent to the Gulag.

Fastest TTK Welgun Warzone loadout

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : 120mm Gawain Short

: 120mm Gawain Short Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Stock : SA 43M Pack

: SA 43M Pack Magazine : .45 30-round mags

: .45 30-round mags Ammunition : Incendiary

: Incendiary Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Acrobatic

: Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

As Isaac does note, however, while the pick rate of the weapon might be lower than normal, it could still be in for some nerfs – especially if this class continues to take over Caldera.

Though, until then, make sure to give it a whirl because it is an absolute demon class that’ll have you racking kills.