Unique Warzone Welgun loadout replaces Owen Gun as dominant SMG in Caldera

Warzone YouTuber IceManIsaac has unveiled a unique Welgun loadout for Season 3, designed to have maximum mobility and a time-to-kill among the very best in the battle royale.

As has become standard with Call of Duty: Warzone, seasonal updates bring the most tangible changes to the game’s meta, with weapons added, buffed, and nerfed. That remained true of April 27’s Season 3, which nerfed ARs and sniper rifles heavily.

As a result, the Welgun is one of Warzone’s strongest guns in the current meta, equally viable at close and medium ranges. While it leaves a bit to be desired in longer-range gunfights, players who can control its moderate recoil can still outgun lesser opponents.

Now, Warzone content creator IceManIsaac has unveiled his go-to version of the gun, seeking to maximize its mobility and minimize its TTK.

In a May 20 YouTube video, Isaac outlined the specific build and described it as the best SMG currently available in Warzone Pacific.

“Now after some recent nerfs that came to the Owen Gun and some other guns across the meta,” he said, “it’s been a real struggle both in the casual and the pro scene to figure out what is the best gun to use. It seems like the Armaguerra or the Welgun are solid but they don’t have the magazine capacity that we were so used to with the 72-round Owen Gun.”

In searching for a Welgun that responds to these criticisms, Isaac’s new build allowed him to break his 46-kill record and dominate the competition in Caldera.

The full Welgun loadout is outlined below:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

120mm Gawain Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Mags

9mm 64 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

The Removed Stock is key to the loadout, speeding up handling and mobility but making the recoil more volatile. It may take some time to get used to the new kick but, providing players are sensible and only use it at closer ranges, the Welgun will reward accurate fire.

Because of its close-range proficiency, players will need a reliable secondary for longer ranges. The ZRG 20mm has emerged as a strong sniper, while the STG44 continues to dominate ARs.

Pair one of those with Isaac’s Welgun class and you can’t go far wrong.