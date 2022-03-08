Unique Warzone Bren loadout returns LMG to pre-nerf state

CoD: Warzone content creator IceManIsaac has got a Bren loadout that moves away from some of the usual attachments, as he believes the new build makes it the best gun around despite the nerfs.

When the integration between Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard finally dropped, a handful of new weapons quickly took over the meta. You were unlikely to get a win if you weren’t running the MP40, Cooper Carbine, or Bren at one point.

The latter of which has slipped down the popularity charts over the last few weeks thanks to nerfs, but remains a pretty solid option when it comes to building a game-winning assault rifle loadout.

However, if you’re still one of those Warzone players that are running the Bren with the Queens 705mm barrel and Sakura mags, you might want to start tweaking things around.

NRG’s IceManIsaac highlighted the Bren in his March 8 YouTube video, as he pointed out that the LMG can be the best gun in the game once again with a few tweaks.

The YouTuber noted that he’d run the numbers alongside the likes of stats guru JGOD, and found that swapping out the popular 705mm barrel – which had been glitched to give unlimited damage range at one point – for the 775m Scepter option will help significantly.

On top of that, ditching the Carver Foregrip for the M1941 Hand Stop foregrip, and the Sakura mags for the 100-round British magazine will have the Bren shooting back up to the top of the popularity charts before long.

IceManIsaac’s best Bren Warzone loadout

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Queen’s 775m Scepter

: Queen’s 775m Scepter Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3.5x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3.5x Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Stock : Hockenson SP2

: Hockenson SP2 Magazine : 303 British 100-rounds

: 303 British 100-rounds Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

While the Bren remains a solid choice anyway, Isaac’s build greatly improves the solid range and damage that the LMG had. Plus, it does away with any placebo from the glitched attachments.

As per WZRanked, it still clocks in inside the top 10 for most popular weapons, but hasn’t risen to its former heights. Though, that could happen before long with this build.