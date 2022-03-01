Unique M4A1 Warzone loadout turns AR into deadly SMG

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been putting a unique twist on the Modern Warfare M4A1, turning the assault rifle into a deadly SMG with a few underused attachments.

Ever since Warzone expanded beyond Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, adding Black Ops Cold War and CoD: Vanguard to the mix, players have been experimenting with weird and wonderful loadouts.

Some unique builds have managed to make pistols look more like SMGs, others have made hipfire the name of the game, while others have stripped back assault rifles and turned them into close-range killers.

That latter one has now happened to the M4A1 thanks to the use of a few underrated attachments. Though, don’t be expecting to win many long-range fights with it.

The weird and wacky take on the weapon was highlighted by Call of Duty YouTuber Metaphor, who threw on the barely used 9mm Para magazine to make it a bit of a close-range beast.

As the YouTuber notes, while the unique attachment does help in those close, under 10-meter range fights, it will be a bit “atrocious” in long-range engagements. So, it’s only recommended for those point-blank range fights.

On top of the unusual mag, the build uses the Corvus Custom Marksman barrel rather than the more popular Stock M16 Grenadier option. The immensely popular Tac Laser and GI Mini Reflex optics, though, both get a spot on the loadout.

M4A1 SMG Warzone loadout

Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: GI Mini Reflex

Magazine: 9mm Para

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

With the M4A1 being a pretty popular weapon in Warzone – currently ranked 17th most-used by WZRanked – it is interesting to see it being used as an SMG given it’s strengths at range.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not this loadout will catch on and become immensely popular, but it could be fun for a few games.