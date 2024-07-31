Unique loadout makes MW3 Blunderbuss best shotgun in the game

Many Modern Warfare 3 players have already written off the JAK Widemouth Kit as an inferior version of the legendary Blunderbuss, but with this unique loadout, that isn’t the case at all.

Released as a reward for completing the first set of Weekly Challenges of Season 5, the JAK Widemouth Kit converts the MORS into a Blunderbuss. While it can be fun to use, this conversion kit has some serious problems.

Most notably, its slow fire rate, inaccurate spread, and clumsy sprint-to-fire speed make it incredibly unforgiving, which is a death sentence for any shotgun. No one wants to use a slow-firing weapon that doesn’t kill half the time.

However, the JAK Widemouth Kit can be made much more consistent by using this particular loadout, in addition to three key perks: Commando Gloves, Mag Holster, and All-Terrain Boots.

Conversion Kit: JAK Widemouth Barrel

Laser: Verdant Hook Box Laser

Stock: Verve Tac Stock

Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bolt: Quick Bolt

Using Commando Gloves allows you to reload while sprinting, which is extremely valuable on a weapon that reloads after every shot. Even better, this perk improves sprint-to-fire speed, which is one of the most important stats for shotguns.

Meanwhile, the All-Terrain Boots increase sprint speed but disable Tactical Sprint. Ordinarily, this would be a huge trade-off, but with the Blunderbuss, it’s actually a pro since the shotgun’s sprint out time is drastically reduced if you don’t use Tactical Sprint.

Last but not least, Mag Holster is incredible with the JAK Widemouth Kit, as it has a unique interaction that increases the shotgun’s fire rate. The perk is supposed to only improve reload speed, but since the Blunderbuss reloads after every shot, it boosts the fire rate by 15% instead.

Alternatively, some players may prefer using the Gunnver Vest to gain this same effect, while also having a second primary slot to cover long-range gunfights where the Blunderbuss isn’t effective at all. For this role, a versatile gun like the SVA 545 or BP50 is highly recommended, with both partnering with the shotgun extremely well.