Underused Warzone perk is “overpowered” after big Season 2 changes

The perk meta in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded could be about to change in a big way as YouTuber IceManIsaac has highlighted an “overpowered” perk that barely anyone is using.

After a few weeks of waiting, Raven Software finally brought the Season 2 Reloaded update to Warzone on March 24, and it’s changed the battle royale in a pretty big way.

On top of the overhaul given to Rebirth Island, the developers also significantly changed up the way that some perks work, including Ghost. The popular second perk choice will no longer hide you from UAVs if you’re standing still – meaning if you’re a sniper user and have gone prone as a lookout, you’re going to be shown on the radar.

The change has divided the fanbase just a little, with many stating that it’s a much-needed change to shake up the perk meta. Though, the update may have also caused one perk to become a little “broken.”

In his video detailing the update, NRG’s IceManIsaac noted that the Season 2 Reloaded update gave Restock a pretty nice buff, with the recharge time on items being cut in half from 50 seconds to 25 seconds.

“So, Restock. Every 25 seconds you’re getting a new stun and a new Semtex. I literally called this Restoxicity because it’s unbelievable,” the YouTuber said. “It’s unbelievable, every gunfight I can go in with a Semtex that can do up to 225 damage – two of those – and stuns which are incredibly overpowered, basically taking someone out of the fight for five seconds.”

The Warzone star noted that there’s “no way” that the perk doesn’t get patched before long, seeing as things can become a little ridiculous. “I think it’s great that we’re getting away from the Ghost meta, but this? This is bad,” he added.

As per WZRanked stats, the change to the perks hasn’t completely altered the meta overnight. Overkill and Ghost still lead the way in the second perk slot, and while Restock has seen an uptick in usage, it’s still barely over 3%.

It remains to be seen if it’ll become more widespread or if the devs will nip things in the bud before they get out of hand as the YouTuber predicts.