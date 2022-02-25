Underused Vanguard sniper in Warzone rivals Kar98 after massive buffs

Want to change up your sniper loadouts in Warzone? Well, there’s a recently buffed Call of Duty: Vanguard sniper that is pretty powerful and rivals the dominant Kar98.

Ever since Call of Duty: Warzone first launched, sniper rifles have played an all-important role in the battle royale. The long-range weapons typically have one-shot potential, so you can camp or play pretty aggressively with them.

Though, the sniper rifle meta has been a little stale for a while. The Swiss K31 and Kar98 have dominated for quite some time, and even though players have tried to give a little love to the likes of the AX-50 and Pelington, nothing really matches the other two.

However, following the Warzone Pacific Season 2 update, there is one Vanguard sniper, in particular, that could become meta and rival those two as it is, in some cases, feeling like a “hit scan” weapon.

The weapon in question is, of course, the 3-Line Sniper Rifle. The Vanguard option was given some movement and ADS speed buffs in the last patch, prompting some creators to shine a spotlight on it.

That includes NRG’s IceManIsaac, who noted that some of the game’s popular sniper attachments were also buffed, which only helps the 3-Line’s cause. “I’m at a very close tie between this and the Kar,” he said. “The Vanguard Kar, it’s definitely faster but it doesn’t feel as satisfying, in terms of bullet velocity, as the 3-Line.”

The YouTuber’s build of choice significantly boosts the sniper’s range and control, as well as adds a little bit more in terms of ADS speed, which is always welcome, even after the update.

Best 3-Line Sniper Warzone loadout after buff

Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : Empress 514mm F01

: Empress 514mm F01 Underbarrel : Heavy Foregrip

: Heavy Foregrip Stock : ZAC Custom MZ

: ZAC Custom MZ Magazine : 30-06 20 round mags

: 30-06 20 round mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Leather Grip

: Leather Grip Perk 1 : Silent Focus

: Silent Focus Perk 2: Fully Loaded

As it currently stands, the 3-Line Sniper is the definition of an underused beast. As per WZRanked stats, it has a 0.26 pick rate and is the 43rd most-used weapon in the game.

Should more players switch things up and run the YouTuber’s build, it would likely shoot up the charts. Though, many will continue to rock the Swiss and Kar regardless, just because they’re so comfortable with them.