Underused Vanguard SMG is topping KD charts in Warzone

A deadly Vanguard LMG is being overlooked in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded despite having the highest KD ratio in the game.

The Armaguerra 43, MP40, and PPSh-41 have stood out as the most dominant SMGs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

Every single one of them has a lethal TTK, incredible mobility, and an impressive fire rate which is why they’re so popular.

However, sometimes it’s fun to think outside the box and find an off-meta option that can contend with the top-tier picks.

Well, one Vanguard SMG, in particular, deserves its time in the spotlight as it’s topping the KD charts with just a 0.5% pick rate.

Treyarch/Activision The Type 100 has a 0.5% pick rate in Warzone.

Best Type 100 loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding

Warubachi Grip Folding Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: .30 Russian Short 36-Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 36-Round Mags Ammo Type: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Quick

Sitting at a relatively low pick rate, the Type 100 is a powerful SMG that’s getting overlooked by the Warzone community.

Statistically, the deadly Vanguard gun has one of the fastest TTKs in the game, making it absolutely devastating at close range.

While this weapon won’t be suited to every player, it’s perfect for those who aren’t afraid to take 1v1 gunfights and outplay their opponents.

The loadout above is built for this high-risk high-reward playstyle and will result in you racking up countless kills in any mode.

Treyarch/Activision The Type 100 has the highest KD in Warzone.

Of course, any gun can be labeled as underrated, but the Type 100 actually has the stats to back it up. Currently, the weapon has the highest KD ratio in the game, at 1.38.

This means the players that are using this SMG are seeing a huge amount of success with the gun, and are taking over their matches.

While it’s deadly at close range, you will need to run Overkill so you can beam foes from a distance. We recommend the Cooper Carbine or STG44 as both ARs shred at long range in the current meta.