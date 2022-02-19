Underused Vanguard SMG absolutely dominates Warzone TTK in Season 2

Want to switch up your Warzone loadouts and give something new a chance? Well, there’s an underused CoD: Vanguard SMG that actually dominates the rest in terms of Time-to-kill (TTK).

As Raven Software have tweaked Warzone over the last few years, plenty of weapons have laid claim to being the best around when it comes to the all-important TTK.

Some weapons, like the C58 and Grau, have just dominated enemies at any range, while the likes of the MAC-10 have been untouchable in those short-range engagements usually reserved for the final few circles.

Now, with Warzone Pacific’s Season 2 update hitting the battle royale, there’s been another shift in terms of the TTK king, as the underused Type 100 has become the king of the SMGs.

The Type 100’s newfound dominance was highlighted by Warzone stats guru TrueGameData, who pitted the game’s different SMGs against each other, to find the best at short-range.

After running some calculations based on damaging different parts of an enemy, as well as the typical range of engagement, the Type 100 popped out as having an average of a 447-millisecond TTK – which even goes up to 18-meters.

That stat puts it ahead of the much-loved Welgun and recently spotlighted Owen Gun in terms of the Vanguard SMGs. It also dominates popular choices like Black Ops Cold Wars’ LAPA, and Modern Warfare’s MP5.

Fastest TTK Type 100 Warzone loadout

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Warubachi 134mm rapid

: Warubachi 134mm rapid Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Stock : Warubachi skeletal

: Warubachi skeletal Magazine : 8mm Kurz 48-round drum

: 8mm Kurz 48-round drum Ammunition : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Perk 1 : Gung-Ho

: Gung-Ho Perk 2: Quick

The Type 100 is certainly worthy of it’s underrated monster tag too, considering it sits as the 37th most-used gun in the game currently, as per WZRanked stats.

Given it has an “insane” TTK, and decent mobility, it could quickly rocket up the charts and become a meta pick. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see how long it takes players to show it some love.