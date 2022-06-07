Underused Vanguard LMG is Warzone’s best long-range weapon after buff

Looking to change up your Warzone loadouts for more long-range engagements? Well, you can ditch the STG for the Type-11 as the Vanguard LMG is a monster.

After the Season 3 update really shook up the Warzone meta, things have started to become a little more settled in the battle royale, with the likes of the STG, Type 100, and NZ-41 becoming the go-to guns of choice.

Naturally, rocking the meta weapons is going to help your chances of picking up a run of Warzone victories, but there are plenty of players who want to keep things fresh. They experiment with lesser-used guns and see where that takes them.

Well, in the case of WhosImmortal, he’s been highlighting the Type 11 from CoD Vanguard – and while it’s severely underused, it actually might just be the game’s best long-range weapon overall.

The Warzone expert shined a light on the Vanguard LMG in his June 6 video, noting that its TTK (Time-To-Kill) stats are right up there with the likes of the STG, Vargo, and Automaton.

While those three guns have an advantage in gunfights that take place inside 40 meters, the Type 11 dominates beyond that. Though it’s not exactly a slouch in those closer gunfights, you’re hardly going to be using an LMG there. So you can pair it with an SMG like the MP-40 or H4 Blixen.

The YouTuber’s build also moves away from what we’ve seen with other Type 11 classes too as it uses the MX Silencer, SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x, Warubachi Weighted stock, and 90-round mags instead of the other popular choices.

Best Type 11 loadout for Warzone Season 3

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Sakura 487mm Shrouded

: Sakura 487mm Shrouded Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Stock : Warubachi Weighted

: Warubachi Weighted Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 90-round

: 6.5mm Sakura 90-round Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Fully Loaded

As noted, while the Type 11 has received a bit of love through buffs, it is still underused in Warzone. As per WZRanked stats, it has a 0.06 pick rate, putting it on par with the likes of the Streetsweeper and Groza.

Though, expect that to rise before long once players realize the power that the LMG actually has.