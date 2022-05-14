Underused Vanguard AR is one of Warzone Season 3’s strongest weapons

Looking to swap out the STG for a different assault rifle in Warzone? Well, there is a Vanguard option that has gone under the radar, but is racking up wins and kills for players.

The Season 3 update for Warzone Pacific implemented one of the biggest meta shifts that the battle royale has seen in quite some time, with every weapon type getting a shake-up.

Most notably, the Kar98k and Swiss K31 have been replaced by other snipers for the first time in forever, and different ARs have come to the forefront – though the STG, XM4, and Cooper Carbine are still pretty deadly.

If you’re looking to use something other than those three, however, then the Volk from Call of Duty: Vanguard could be your answer. Not only is it incredibly fast movement-wise, but it’s helping good players rack up wins.

That’s right, the Volk – which has gotten a bit of love from some YouTubers and streamers recently – has one of the best K/D and win ratio combos in Warzone Season 3 so far.

As per WZRanked stats, the Vanguard assault rifle has the 10th best K/D ratio and 5th best win ratio of every gun on offer, despite only having a measly 0.52 pick rate. In comparison, the STG – which has jumped up the charts since the updates – has a slightly better K/D at 1.21, but a smaller win rate of 3.07.

When it comes to building the Volk for the best K/D loadout, there are so slight tweaks compared to the usual meta builds with a bigger magazine and different perks being used.

Best Volk K/D class in Warzone Season 3

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDV 287mm

Optic: Slate Reflector

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Ammunition: Subsonic

Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums

Perk 1: Steady

Perk 2: On-Hand

The increased damage of the build does mean that you won’t be able to take full advantage of the Volk’s insane speed, but it does mean you’ll be able to take fights at a greater distance. So, it’s a trade-off.

While some players have tipped it to take over the meta, that has yet to come to fruition. Though, there is still plenty of time for that to happen, especially if more changes are around the corner.