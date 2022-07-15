Underused Vanguard AR actually dominates Warzone’s meta weapons

Connor Bennett . 1 hour ago

Want to give your loadouts a fresh look in Warzone? Well, it might just be time to adopt Call of Duty: Vanguard’s AS44 as your go-to weapon given it blows away the competition.

Over the last few months, the meta in Call of Duty: Warzone has been completely taken over by weapons from Vanguard. You’re at a bit of a disadvantage if you go into a match and aren’t using the likes of the NZ-41, Marco 5, or Cooper Carbine.

Some players have tried to bring back weapons from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, and there are some viable options from both, but it’s the Vanguard guns that have the most success.

Though, there are a few weapons from the most recent CoD release that still go under the radar. That includes the AS44, which, statiscially, blows away the competition on a number of fronts.

AS44 dominates Warzone TTK charts

That’s right, the usually tricky to handle assault rifle – which only has a 0.78 pick rate on WZRanked – was highlighted by YouTuber WhosImmortal in a recent video because of it’s “insane” stats.

The Warzone guru took a deep dive into the weapon’s power, claiming it is so far ahead of everything else, given it can operate as an SMG and a long-range option. He proved that by showing how it has a TTK of around 0.489ms in the first 20 metres – blowing away the more popular Marco 5 and Blixen choices.

“It is crazy how versatile the AS44 has become,” the YouTuber said, pointing out how the devs have made the gun easier to use over time. “It is a little bit higher risk and higher reward, if you know what you’re doing.”

Best AS44 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Kovalevskaya 615mm

: Kovalevskaya 615mm Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock : Kovalevskaya Custom

: Kovalevskaya Custom Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 50-round mags

: 7.62 Gorenko 50-round mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Hatched Grip

: Hatched Grip Perk 1 : Steady

: Steady Perk 2: On-Hand

As noted, the AS44’s current pick rate is incredibly low compared to its ridiculous stats, and it could be a matter of time before it breaks through into the meta.

So, it might be better to get the jump on your opponents and adopt it sooner rather than later.