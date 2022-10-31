Underused “powerhouse” LMG has lethal TTK in Modern Warfare 2

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has identified a “powerhouse” LMG in Modern Warfare 2 that “decimates” opponents at medium to long-range.

When picking a weapon in Modern Warfare 2, most players gravitate towards ARs and SMGs, often overlooking the LMG category completely.

While these bulky guns lack mobility, they compensate for their shortcomings with raw firepower and powerful TTKs.

Not only that, they’re unmatched at long-range and make it easy to beam down enemies from afar with the correct setup.

Well, WhosImmortal has unveiled an LMG that deserves more attention and according to him, is a lethal option in multiplayer.

Activison The Sakin MG38 deals lethal damage at long range.

Best Sakin MG38 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Attachments

Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

SZ Lonewolf Optic Stock: Cheetah STM Stock

Cheetah STM Stock Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

Bruen G305 Grip Wrap Muzzle: Polafire-S

Polafire-S Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Describing the Sakin MG38 as a “powerhouse” that “decimates” enemies at medium to long-range, it’s safe to say WhosImmortal is a fan of this top-tier LMG.

While it may not be the perfect pick for the run and gun modes that operate at a faster pace, it’s ideal for holding down power positions and locking down areas on a map.

The build above aims to enhance the gun’s bullet velocity and damage, making it perfect for insta-killing enemies from afar.

It also bolsters the Sakin’s recoil, making it extremely easy to control, especially with the SZ Lonewolf Optic.

As the Sakin struggles against aggressive players looking for close-quarter gunfights, we recommend running Overkill.

This will allow you to run a shotgun or SMG as your secondary slot, giving you a versatile loadout that can eliminate foes at any range.

For more guides and tips for the latest Call of Duty title, be sure to check these out:

How to use Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith | When is Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 1? | Modern Warfare 2 best settings on PC for FPS, graphics, visibility, more | Best Kastov 762 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks | Best PDSW 528 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks | How to fix Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition not working | Best Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Meta M4 & Lachmann Sub loadouts | Best VEL 46 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks