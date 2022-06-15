Underused Modern Warfare weapons actually have best TTKs in Warzone

While Vanguard weapons tend to dominate the Warzone meta in Caldera and Rebirth Island, there are still some viable weapons from the Cold War and Modern Warfare pools. Two MW guns in particular have incredible TTKs but are largely forgotten in Warzone, according to WhosImmortal.

Since Warzone launched in March 2020, it has undergone several huge meta shifts, especially when Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard were integrated into the game.

Over time, older guns have become less prevalent, in favor of their shiny new counterparts, with Vanguard guns such as the STG and Owen Gun currently leading the Warzone meta.

That doesn’t necessarily have to be the case though, with some MW weapons still definitely viable — and a couple of them among the fastest TTKs in the game.

Warzone expert posted a video on June 14 discussing the fastest TTK weapons in Warzone, and while three of the five were some meta Vanguard choices, two will only be familiar to those who really grinded in the opening months of Warzone.

The two guns are the Fennec SMG and the Oden assault rifle, which have a 0.26 and 0.11 pick ratio respectively, according to WZRanked.

While the Fennec was once a somewhat common pick (although never really meta), the Oden has long been a largely disliked gun in Warzone due to its very slow rate of fire and frustratingly punchy recoil.

Here’s how WhosImmortal decks out his Fennec and Oden to get kills as efficiently as possible:

Fennec

Barrel: ZLR 18” Deadfall

ZLR 18” Deadfall Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Magazine: 40 Round Drum Mags

Oden

Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor

Colossus Suppressor Barrel: Oden Factory 810mm

Oden Factory 810mm Optic: VLK 3.0x optic

VLK 3.0x optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 30 Round Mags

As WhosImmortal explains, the Fennec is still a good gun, but there are plenty of reasons players would want to avoid the Oden. As he says, though, those who can control it and get the best out of it will definitely reap the rewards.

While we don’t expect to see the Fennec and Oden fly to the top of the meta rankings, given how powerful the current options are, they’re definitely worth trying out.

You might even catch some enemies off-guard, perplexed by your bizarre loadout.