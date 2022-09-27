Underused Modern Warfare AR brings back “OG meta” in Warzone

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has unveiled a Modern Warfare loadout that brings back the “OG meta” in Warzone Season 5.

When it comes to meta ARs in Warzone Season 5, the Cooper Carbine and Automaton stand out as the strongest options based on popularity.

While pick rate is a good metric to base your choice of guns on, it can lead you to overlook other options that often go under the radar.

A lot of these underrated weapons are usually from Modern Warfare, as most players gravitate towards Vanguard’s arsenal of guns.

However, Warzone guru WhosImmortal is convinced that an underused Modern Warfare AR can compete with the top-tier choices in the current meta.

Treyarch/Activision The M4A1 has a 2.4% pick rate.

Best M4A1 loadout in Warzone Season 5

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Stock M16 Grenadier Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mags

Back in the early days of Warzone, the M4A1 ruled over Verdansk and was the top-tier pick in the meta for a very long time.

Well, according to WhosImmortal, it’s time to pick this old-school AR back up as the “OG meta” loadout showcased above absolutely shreds enemies in Season 5, and allows it to compete with the other Vanguard options.

Comparing the M4A1 to the Grau 5.56, Automaton, and the STG44 in his video, the Warzone guru showcases that the OG Modern Warfare AR can hold its own when it comes to TTK, especially at the medium range.

As a result, the build above looks to maximize the M4A1’s damage, kitting it out to eliminate foes from a distance.

In terms of a secondary weapon, we recommend running Overkill with this loadout as it allows you to utilize a meta SMG.

Both the PPSh-41 and the Armaguerra 43 are solid choices in the current meta and are devastating at close-range.

So, if you’re bored of constantly using Vanguard weapons, consider using the M4A1, you won’t regret it.