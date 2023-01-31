Underused low recoil LMG can contest meta RPK in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 expert FaZe Booya has unveiled a powerful loadout for an underused LMG that has the potential to compete with the meta RPK.

Since the release of Warzone 2, one weapon has stood out from the crowd as the strongest pick on Al Mazrah, and that’s the RPK.

Equipped with a devastating TTK, minimal kickback, and a surprising amount of mobility for a hefty weapon, it’s quickly become the go-to gun for the majority of players.

Despite this, there are other options that can laser beam foes from afar and dish out a surprising amount of damage, but they’re being overlooked by the community.

Article continues after ad

Well, Warzone 2 FaZe Booya has identified another LMG that can compete with the RPK when it comes to raw firepower and stability at long-range.

Activison The Sakin MG38 has a 0.5% pick rate in Warzone 2.

Best Sakin MG38 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior LMG

Bruen Warrior LMG Optic: Aim-OP V4

Aim-OP V4 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

Booya has transformed his Sakin MG38 into a laser beam that is custom-built for long-range gunfights and laser-beaming opponents.

His setup focuses on maximizing bullet velocity while also bolstering the LMGs kickback, giving you smooth gunfire that can lock onto opponents.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s worth noting that this is not a run-and-gun class, instead, you’ll want to post yourself up in power positions and take down foes from afar.

Unlike the RPK, the Sakin MG38’s reload speed is incredibly slow, so be wary of opponents taking advantage of your downtime.

Article continues after ad

As the Sakin doesn’t dominate up close, Booya opts to run the Weapon Specialist perk package to get access to Overkill.

This allows him to run the meta Fennec as his secondary, ensuring he can melt the health bars of any enemies that get too close.

So, if you’re bored of using the RPK over and over, this Sakin setup is certainly an off-meta weapon worth testing, especially with the RPK in the firing line for nerfs in Season 2.