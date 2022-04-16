Underused Cold War AR is still one of Warzone’s deadliest weapons

One of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s once most-loved assault rifles is proving to still be pretty deadly in Warzone, even though hardly anybody is using it.

Seeing as Call of Duty: Warzone now encompasses items and weapons from three different games, there are many guns that fly under the radar because they’ve been discarded from the meta.

In recent weeks, players have been experimenting with the likes of the Jak-12, QBZ, and the Vargo 52 even though they all sit comfortably outside of the meta. Though, they all pack a nasty punch in the right hands.

These underused weapons are hardly going to displace the MP40, Automaton, or Cooper Carbine as the battle royale’s most popular picks, but if you’re looking to shake things up, you might want to jump on the new experimental trend – the C58.

Anyone who has played Warzone for a while will know that the C58 was once one of the game’s most dominant weapons. It was a solid part of the meta until the integration with Vanguard.

Since then, the assault rifle has slipped away from the spotlight, and become of the game’s least used weapons. As per WZRanked stats, it currently sits as the 37th most-used weapon in the battle royale. Though, it has maintained a solid standing in the K/D ratio charts. It has a 1.21 K/D, putting it on the same level as the XM4.

There isn’t some funky loadout that players are using with it either to achieve that success. It’s a pretty standard set-up, but the most popular way to build the powerful C58 is by opting for 45-round mags instead of 55.

Best C58 Warzone loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 18.5″ Task Force

: 18.5″ Task Force Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Magazine: 45 Rnd Drum

The above build even boosts the weapon’s average K/D to around 1.55, which is pretty impressive. Clearly, skilled players are having reasonable success with it.

Why it’s not a part of the meta is open to interpretation, but it could easily start creeping back into view should others have success with it.