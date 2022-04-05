Underused Cold War AR could be better than Warzone’s meta XM4

If you want to break away from the Call of Duty: Warzone meta and start experimenting with other weapons, there’s an underused Black Ops Cold War assault rifle that you may want to look into.

The Call of Duty: Warzone meta has been in a pretty solid shape ever since the integration with Call of Duty: Vanguard back in December, with weapons from the new game taking over as they couldn’t go head-to-head with Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold war choices.

That has since changed, with Raven Software finally allowing weapons and equipment from all three titles to clash on Caldera. As a result, some older weapons have become popular again, including Cold War’s XM4 and AK47.

Advertisement

However, some Warzone players are also experimenting with the Vargo 52 as the new assault rifle has little to no recoil, and also packs a pretty hefty punch.

NRG’s IceManIsaac highlighted the Cold War assault rifle in his April 5 video, noting that plenty of players have been “gassing up” the Vargo for a little bit.

Read More: Top 10 most viewed Warzone Twitch streamers

While he might not have been sold at first, the YouTuber has come around. “It’s actually really, really good. It might even be better than the XM4,” Isaac said. “This gun is unbelievable. It hits like an XM4, maybe with a little less recoil. This could be one of the strongest guns in the Warzone meta that people are just now finding out about.”

Advertisement

He isn’t using an all that unfamiliar build either. The GRU Suppressor, Task Force barrel, and Spetsnaz Grip all get some shine, but the YouTuber opts for the Axial Arms 3x scope over the more commonly used Microflex LED.

IceManIsaac’s best Vargo 52 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.6′ Task Force

18.6′ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: 45-round mags

As he noted, the Vargo is barely being used in the meta currently, even though it doesn’t have a horrendous pick rate. As per WZRanked stats, it sits 20th overall when it comes to the battle royale’s most popular weapons.

While some players might feel more at home with the XM4, given they’ve had more time to get used to it, don’t be shocked to see the Vargo rise up the ranks a little in the near future.