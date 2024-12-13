Underused Black Ops 6 AR has “crazy” Warzone TTK but there’s a big catch

One of Black Ops 6’s most underused assault rifles actually has a “crazy” TTK in Warzone, but it does come with a slight catch.

As with a number of COD titles that have come before it, Black Ops 6 has had it’s own integration with Warzone. Weapons and equipment from the newest game are now available to use in the battle royale as they go up against options from Modern Warfare 3.

The early days of the crossover weren’t exactly the best for the newer guns. They were quickly outpaced by the MW3 weapons. However, a few rounds of weapon balancing have got them on a better footing.

Article continues after ad

There are, now, a number of viable meta options from Black Ops 6. Yet, there are other competitive choices lingering outside of the meta that are just waiting for a chance to showcase their power.

Goblin MK2 is actually one of Warzone’s best ARs

The Goblin MK2 assault rifle is one of those, with Warzone guru WhosImmortal proclaiming it to be one of the best options in the game – especially when it comes to Resurgence lobbies.

Article continues after ad

“The Goblin MK2 rife which is fantastic up through about 50 meters or so depending on your damage range,” he said in his December 11 video, noting that the AR has a “crazy” Time to Kill as well.

Article continues after ad

“Again, it’s a semi-auto so a bit of a higher skill gap but if you can spam it fast, you’re going to obliterate everybody,” he added.

Timestamp of 11:50

Optic: Willis 3x

Muzzle: Suppressor

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Magazine: Extended Mag II

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

There are no catches with needing certain attachments. The Reinforced Barrel bumps the Goblin MK2’s bullet velocity up to 920 m/s, but you can achieve similar with other things.

The Rapid Fire mod will impact your control of the AR but it will help the cause if you’re not a top level semi-auto user with the additional rate of fire.

Article continues after ad

That semi-auto setting is the only big catch with the gun. Getting the absolute maximum of it is going to depend on how well you handle semi-auto weapons. Sadly, not everyone is going to be able to get the “crazy” TTK.