Underused attachment makes powerful Warzone SMG even stronger
The Jackal PDW has been the dominant SMG in Black Ops 6 since the beta and quickly became a go-to choice for Warzone, but one underrated attachment has made the gun even better in the battle royale.
After the Warzone integration, Black Ops 6’s weapons have ended up dominating the Warzone meta, with the XM4, AK-74, Tanto, and C9 all featuring among the most popular.
Despite lesser popularity, the Jackal PDW is one of the top choices for close-range engagements, as it has the fastest TTK of any Black Ops 6 gun at 616 ms but falls off quickly at longer ranges.
However, one underused attachment makes the Jackal even better in those close-quarters fights on Rebirth Island.
Simple stock switch gives Jackal PDW serious boost
Most of the best Jackal PDW loadouts don’t use a stock, or opt for the no-stock attachment to increase its movement speed, but SallyIsADog has demonstrated in their video that the Infiltrator stock is well worth equipping thanks to its excellent strafing speeds.
He explains in the January 7 video that “It’s nasty because you get a lot of movement speed as well, but also it gives you great strafe speed… and the idea is that if people can’t hit you, you win.”
Sally also uses the gunfighter wildcard to get some extra attachments on the Jackal PDW, including that infiltrator stock, to make it more versatile for those medium-range encounters you find on Rebirth Island.
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag I
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
- Stock: Infiltrator Stock
- Laser: Strelok Laster
- Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
Sally uses the VMP Elite blueprint for the Jackal, which is unlocked after reaching Prestige 8 level 50, which gives the gun different iron sights for a clearer view. If you haven’t unlocked that blueprint, you can swap out another attachment for an optic.
Unlike Black Ops 6 multiplayer, the Jackal PDW has a lot of competition in Warzone for the best SMG title. If players start giving underused attachments like the infiltrator stock a try, it could work its way back to the top.