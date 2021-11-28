Underused AMAX Warzone loadout makes Modern Warfare AR meta again

YouTuber and streamer TheKoreanSavage has revealed a new and unique CR-56 AMAX class for Warzone Season Six and, despite not being strictly ‘meta’, it turns the Modern Warfare AR into a juggernaut.

The CR-56 AMAX, like a number of weapons in Warzone, has seen its popularity fluctuate across the last year or so. The seasons where it was a dominant force in Verdansk have come and gone, but so too have seasons where it has largely been overlooked.

Currently, in Season Six, it sits 19th on the list of most popular weapons in Warzone. That’s not bad (considering there are over 90 options to choose from), but it doesn’t exactly inspire players to drop in with it as their primary.

That could change, though, thanks to streamer and YouTuber TheKoreanSavage. One of the community’s few big names to still use the AMAX, TKS revealed his unique loadout for the Modern Warfare assault rifle in a November 28 YouTube video.

TheKoreanSavage’s insane CR-56 AMAX Warzone loadout

While most loadouts for the AMAX gravitate towards large magazines, TKS ignores these attachments and focuses on bringing the once-dominant AR into today’s meta.

A Tac Laser and Commando Foregrip keep the AMAX mobile and accurate, whilst XRK Zodiac S440 barrel and the VLK 3.0x Optic ensure medium ranges are where this weapon thrives.

Rounding off the class is the Monolithic Suppressor, which is still a must-have on any Modern Warfare weapon in Warzone.

It’s certainly a behemoth at medium ranges, providing players can consistently hit their shots. No magazine attachment does mean that less accurate players may struggle to wipe enemies (or their teams) without the need for multiple reloads.

Assuming you can lay down accurate fire though, drop into Warzone and enjoy this CR-56 AMAX class ahead of the transition to Caldera’s Pacific setting.