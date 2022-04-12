Underrated Warzone STEN loadout is perfect challenger for MP40 meta

This Warzone STEN build matches up with every other MP40 SMG in the meta and comes out on top more often than not. If you’re looking to switch things up then this new take on a classic playstyle could be the perfect pick.

There is no shortage of viable SMGs to pick from in Warzone right now. From the recently enhanced effectiveness of the MP40 to Season 2 Reloaded’s old faithful Welgun, players have been spoiled with variety as of late and the weapon pool is only getting wider as the days roll on.

While it hasn’t properly been at the top of the meta yet, the STEN has flirted with being a good pick a few times since Vanguard’s release but this version of it brings the gun properly into the limelight as a competitor.

Warzone’s underrated all-around STEN loadout

STEN

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain Para

Gawain Para Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .45 ACP 32 Round Mag

.45 ACP 32 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

Swiss K31

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 24.9 Combat Recon

24.9 Combat Recon Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Perks

Double Time

Overkill

Amped

This new-look version of the STEN boasts the fastest TTK out of all the SMGs at the 15m range and never falls below second-best at longer distances.

While it may get outclassed by the Welgun at 10m and closer, the overall utility makes it a perfect pick for both Caldera and Rebirth Island. The biggest downside to this build is the smaller magazine size but that should be less of a problem in solos and duos than in trios and quads.

While the other weapon in this loadout is really up to personal preference, keeping a sniper in the other slot has been time-tested as a lethal strategy.

In this case, using a KAR allows you the most freedom to play the game at long range, meaning you’re not stuck finessing across the map and have much more control over your own destiny.

If this particular loadout doesn’t strike your fancy, we’ve got plenty of other options to explore to find your perfect close-range match.