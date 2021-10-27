Underrated Warzone SMG could be new close-quarter meta weapon

The OTs 9 currently holds the top spot for the most popular SMG in Warzone, but it may be time to put it down and pick up a weapon that seems to have gone under the radar, the LAPA.

When it comes to picking an SMG in Warzone Season 6, the majority of players are using the fan-favorite MAC-10 or the top-tier OTs 9.

Although these weapons are incredibly strong, their popularity has led to a lot of other SMGs being overlooked and pushed the wayside.

One of which is the LAPA, which arrived with the recent Halloween event update and appears to have gone completely under the radar.

Despite this, Warzone YouTuber TrueGameData believes it’s time players gave this gun another try, as with the correct loadout, it has the potential to be a top-tier contender.

TrueGameData’s LAPA loadout could replace the OTs 9

The OTs 9 may be the top-tier SMG in the current Warzone meta, but TrueGameData has outlined exactly why the LAPA is a potential competitor.

For starters, the gun has a solid TTK and deals a huge amount of damage to the chest specifically, so if you know you’re struggling to hit a lot of headshots, this could be the gun for you.

Not only that, with the Rifled barrel, the LAPA can perform impressively at medium range and even become apart sniper support style setup with the correct loadout.

Finally, the LAPA has the highest mobility in the game, so it’s perfect for aggressive players who love to push their opponents and rack up kills.

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd

STANAG 50 Rnd Barrel: 7.9″ BR Compact

7.9″ BR Compact Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

The loadout above focuses on maximizing the LAPA’s damage in close-quarter gunfights, as well as pushing the weapon’s overall mobility to the limit.

It’s recommended you run Overkill with this setup and use a meta AR alongside the LAPA, this will allow you to compete at any range and aggressively push any enemies you tagged from afar.

Remember, don’t forget to change up the build to fit your play style, loadouts all come down to preference and experimenting with different attachments.