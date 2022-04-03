Underrated Warzone loadout turns Cold War SMG into deadly AR

If you’re looking to run a new SMG build in Warzone, then look no further than the Cold War Milano, as it’s actually a pretty solid sniper support and more resembles an assault rifle at times.

With the integration between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, there is an endless amount of choices for players to change up their loadouts in the battle royale.

While the meta has pretty much revolved around Vanguard weapons like the MP-40, Bren, and Cooper Carbine in recent weeks, there are plenty of weapons from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War that pack a pretty hefty punch should you choose to rock them.

Most recently, players have been showing some love to Modern Warfare’s Bruen LMG as it’s on par with the Bren. Though there are some who are also rocking the Milano again, and it’s actually a solid pseudo-assault rifle.

Warzone content creator ItsMetaphor highlighted the Cold War SMG in his April 2nd video, calling it the “most underrated” weapon in the game currently, and noting that it is a solid sniper support weapon.

“I do think this gun is actually one of the stronger weapons in the game right now, but it’s kind of weird the way you want to use it,” the YouTuber said. “I do actually think its best purpose is a sniper support,” he added, noting that you can eliminate an enemy from any range with the Milano – provided you hit a sniper shot first.

The build for the Milano should be a recognizable one to most Warzone players, seeing as the Agency Suppressor, Task Force barrel, Bruiser Grip, and 55-round STANAG mag all play a key role. Though, it’s the 3x Axial Arms optic that helps the weapon in a big way.

Best Milano loadout for Warzone sniper support

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 10.6′ Task Force

10.6′ Task Force Optic: 3x Axial Arms

3x Axial Arms Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine: STANAG 55-round drum

As the YouTuber noted, the Milano is pretty underrated in the current Warzone meta. As per WZRanked stats, it sits as the 16th most-used weapon in the game, behind a few other SMGs.

It remains to be seen if the Cold War SMG will ever reach the heights of its past, when it regularly sat inside the top five best weapons, but this loadout could certainly help.