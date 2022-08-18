GamingCall of Duty

Underrated Warzone LMG outperforms meta ARs TTK in Season 4 Reloaded

Alex Garton
Warzone
Whitley LMG Warzone
Treyarch/Activision

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has unveiled an underrated Vanguard LMG that has a better TTK than all of the meta ARs at medium-range.

When it comes to picking out a strong weapon in Warzone, the majority of players will gravitate towards ARs and SMGs.

Unfortunately, this means the LMG category often gets overlooked and left to the wayside, despite having countless powerful options that can be lethal if built correctly.

Well, Warzone guru WhosImmortal identified this and decided to shine a spotlight on some of the best LMGs in Season 4 Reloaded.

One of which is the Whitley, a weapon that outperforms all the meta ARs in terms of TTK at 0 to 50 meters, making it deadly at medium-range.

Whitely LMG Warzone VG
Treyarch/Activision
The Whitley LMG has a 0.1% pick rate in Warzone.

Best Whitley LMG loadout in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Attachments

  • Muzzle: MX Silencer
  • Barrel: 28″ Gracey Mk. 9
  • Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
  • Stock: CGC R4
  • Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
  • Magazine: 303 British 45 Round Mag
  • Ammunition: Lengthened
  • Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
  • Perk: Hardscope
  • Perk1: Fully Loaded

While the Whitley can certainly hold its own in long-range engagements and beam down enemies from a distance with ease, its TTK actually peaks at 0 to 50 meters.

This makes the Whitley a unique choice as it directly competes with a lot of the meta ARs including the NZ-41 and KG M40.

Although running an LMG for medium-range will sacrifice your mobility, when it comes to damage, it’s hard to outmatch the Whitely.

WhosImmortal’s build does focus on allowing the weapon to excel at medium to long-range, making it an ideal pick on Caldera and Rebirth Island.

Topic starts at 5:06

With an extremely low pick rate of just 0.1%, the Whitley is one of the most underrated weapons in the game and is definitely worth using if you’re looking for an off-meta pick.

We recommend running Overkill with the loadout above so you can pair it with a meta SMG like the Marco 5 or H4 Blixen.

