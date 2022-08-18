Underrated Warzone LMG outperforms meta ARs TTK in Season 4 Reloaded

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has unveiled an underrated Vanguard LMG that has a better TTK than all of the meta ARs at medium-range.

When it comes to picking out a strong weapon in Warzone, the majority of players will gravitate towards ARs and SMGs.

Unfortunately, this means the LMG category often gets overlooked and left to the wayside, despite having countless powerful options that can be lethal if built correctly.

Well, Warzone guru WhosImmortal identified this and decided to shine a spotlight on some of the best LMGs in Season 4 Reloaded.

One of which is the Whitley, a weapon that outperforms all the meta ARs in terms of TTK at 0 to 50 meters, making it deadly at medium-range.

Treyarch/Activision The Whitley LMG has a 0.1% pick rate in Warzone.

Best Whitley LMG loadout in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 28″ Gracey Mk. 9

28″ Gracey Mk. 9 Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: CGC R4

CGC R4 Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 303 British 45 Round Mag

303 British 45 Round Mag Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk1: Fully Loaded

While the Whitley can certainly hold its own in long-range engagements and beam down enemies from a distance with ease, its TTK actually peaks at 0 to 50 meters.

This makes the Whitley a unique choice as it directly competes with a lot of the meta ARs including the NZ-41 and KG M40.

Although running an LMG for medium-range will sacrifice your mobility, when it comes to damage, it’s hard to outmatch the Whitely.

WhosImmortal’s build does focus on allowing the weapon to excel at medium to long-range, making it an ideal pick on Caldera and Rebirth Island.

Topic starts at 5:06

With an extremely low pick rate of just 0.1%, the Whitley is one of the most underrated weapons in the game and is definitely worth using if you’re looking for an off-meta pick.

We recommend running Overkill with the loadout above so you can pair it with a meta SMG like the Marco 5 or H4 Blixen.