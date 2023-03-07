Underrated Warzone 2 SMG actually dominates with fastest TTK in Season 2

Looking for a different SMG to use in Warzone 2 now that the Fennec has fallen off a bit? Well, there’s an underrated choice that actually has one of the best TTKs in the game.

The Season 2 update for Warzone 2 has given the Call of Duty battle royale a pretty big shake-up, finally giving players a lot of what they wanted with Resurgence mode and weapon updates.

When it comes to the latter, the likes of the ISO Hemlock, Raal, and Sakin MG have become top dogs, replacing the previous standouts. Below them, though, are plenty of guns that are on the verge of breaking out and becoming part of the meta.

That’s exactly the case with SMGs, as the likes of the Fennec and Vaznev-9k could easily be cycled out and replaced by an underrated choice that is producing a solid TTK – the PDSW.

Best PDSW 528 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2

That’s right, the PDSW – also known as the P90 by some – actually has one of the best TTKs for an SMG in the CoD battle royale. Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal highlighted it in his March 6 video, singing its praises alongside the VEL 46.

“The PDSW actually stands out the most to me because of its damage ranges,” the YouTuber said, noting that the PDSW performs consistently better at different ranges than other SMGs. “The PDSW, the P90, whatever you want to call it is the king at that first damage range.”

In the ideal SMG range – which is between 10 and 15 meters – this particular PDSW build has a TTK of 616ms, which is absolutely superior to the Vaznev’s 720ms and Lachmann’s 702ms.

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Laser : VLK LR 7MW

: VLK LR 7MW Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip : Bruen Q900 Grip

: Bruen Q900 Grip Stock: TV Taccomb

As noted, the PDSW is pretty underrated at the minute. WZRanked has it as being on the fringes of the meta as the 12th most-used weapon in the game.

Plenty of players are still opting to use the Vaznev and Lachmann sub instead of it, but bank on that changing before long.