Underrated Warzone 2 rifle is “overpowered” beast that no one uses

Looking for a new weapon to use in Warzone 2 that will shake up your loadouts? Well, you might want to consider the EBR-14 as it’s an “overpowered” beast that barely anyone uses.

While the original Warzone integrated weapons from three different games, Warzone 2 has been a clean reset for players. There are over 50 firearms to choose from, each with its own unique attachments and tuning possibilities.

Of course, not every one of those weapons gets some shine. A meta has been formed by players, with it currently being dominated by the RPK, Signal-50, Fennec, and TAQ-V. Though, some players will go a bit rogue and use under-the-radar guns.

That’s the case for the EBR-14, which had some shine earlier in the Warzone 2 as some players compared to the DMR meta from way back when. It’s still looking overpowered now, too.

Best EBR-14 build in Warzone 2

Well, that’s the view of Warzone YouTuber Klubo, who highlighted the rifle in his January 30 video, as he had a bit of a different set-up to what previously made the EBR-14 a solid weapon.

Both the ZLR Talon muzzle and 22’ Boremaster barrel retain their places on the build, but the increasingly popular FTAC Ripper underbarrel also gets some shine. As the YouTuber notes, the set-up is designed with the ability to two-shot players in Al Mazrah.

“If you guys can hit headshots with this thing, man, you can two-shot people. It is absolutely insane,” he said. “If you can hit headshots, it’s basically over.”

Muzzle: ZLR Talon

Barrel: 22’ Boremaster

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Magazine: 20-round mag

As noted, the EBR is pretty underrated at the minute. Despite its power, the rifle only has a 0.9% pick rate according to WZRanked, which puts it just inside the top 20.

With another big update just around the corner, weapons will undergo some tuning, so expect this to creep up the rankings if it doesn’t get hit with nerfs.